Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Altaba Inc Com stake by 247,695 shares to 184,595 valued at $12.58 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT) stake by 15,433 shares and now owns 1.10M shares. Irobot Corp Com (NASDAQ:IRBT) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gentherm had 7 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, July 27. JP Morgan downgraded Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) rating on Friday, October 19. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $50 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating by Longbow given on Tuesday, June 26.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $501.28 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It currently has negative earnings. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold ADTRAN, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 43.52 million shares or 2.97% less from 44.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Inc holds 56,260 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability invested in 0% or 206 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 119,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 12,690 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tieton Capital Limited, Washington-based fund reported 234,299 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 51,700 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 36,758 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 0% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 33,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt invested 0.24% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 49,933 shares. 3,180 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life. Comerica State Bank owns 238,716 shares.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $42,450 activity. Wilson James Denson Jr sold $42,450 worth of stock.