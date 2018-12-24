Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 25,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 553,794 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.32M, up from 528,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 13.03 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – BofA-Merrill Lynch To Pay Record Settlement for “Masking” Trades — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – “STRONG CLIENT ACTIVITY, COUPLED WITH A GROWING GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOLID U.S. CONSUMER ACTIVITY, LED TO RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS”

Stellar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 8.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stellar Capital Management Llc sold 4,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.87 million, down from 46,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stellar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $730.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $95.09. About 8.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $1.12M were sold by Capossela Christopher C. On Friday, August 31 Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 118,000 shares. 203,418 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $21.70M. Another trade for 36,500 shares valued at $4.06 million was made by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 21.81 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 16,451 shares to 863,967 shares, valued at $28.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,323 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del.