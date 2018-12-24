Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 222.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 67,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,097 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 1.15 million shares traded or 113.69% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 10.70% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 369.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 139,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.29% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 177,276 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48 million, up from 37,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 200 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 47.38% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $4.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ttm Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 21,254 shares to 137,092 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 211,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,552 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AES Corporation: Turnaround Continues – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2016, also Fool.com with their article: “AES Corporation Stock Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Electronic Arts, NEXEO SOLUTIONS, The AES, Meritor, H&R Block, and American International Group â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEO Gluski discusses AES strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “DP&L Awards the Dayton Metro Library Nearly $300,000 in Energy Efficiency Rebates – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. AES Corporation had 24 analyst reports since September 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, February 12. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Wednesday, November 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Sel” rating by UBS on Monday, October 3. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 4. As per Wednesday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, October 4. The stock of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, November 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. The stock of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 19 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold AES shares while 149 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 607.21 million shares or 2.03% less from 619.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 5,536 shares stake. Strs Ohio stated it has 59,434 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hexavest Incorporated accumulated 0.45% or 2.52M shares. 200 were reported by Girard Ltd. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 469,374 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 592,105 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated stated it has 169,457 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur, a New York-based fund reported 96,489 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Inc has invested 0.23% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 16,132 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.08% or 1.40M shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). James Inv Research Inc invested in 387,273 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com stated it has 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Among 14 analysts covering Hercules Tech (NYSE:HTGC), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Hercules Tech had 36 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Compass Point on Wednesday, July 6 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, February 23 with “Buy”. As per Friday, August 7, the company rating was upgraded by Wood. Jefferies maintained Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) on Friday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy” on Friday, February 23. Wells Fargo maintained Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) on Monday, November 5 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Compass Point. The stock of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, November 3. Bruyette & Woods” upgraded the shares of HTGC in report on Friday, August 7 to “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bay Area bank makes key hire to debut venture lending – San Francisco Business Times” on December 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Hercules Capital Reaches $8.0 Billion Milestone in Total Debt Commitments Since 2003 – Business Wire” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hercules Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: June 11, 2018.