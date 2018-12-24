Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 15.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,572 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36 million, down from 64,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 2.77 million shares traded or 148.92% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Aetna Inc New (AET) by 12.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 26,410 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 241,422 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.97M, up from 215,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Aetna Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS BOOSTED BAC, AET, NFLX, COL, NXPI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 01/05/2018 – Aetna 1Q Adj EPS $3.19; 04/05/2018 – Aetna Shareholder Meeting to Be Webcast; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 18/05/2018 – Aetna Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 01/05/2018 – Aetna Swings to 1Q Net Income

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.01M for 17.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 230,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $203.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 73,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 450,000 shares. Quantum Management reported 25,838 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 4,032 are held by Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc. Artisan Prtn Lp owns 0.35% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 3.00M shares. Patten holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Assoc holds 4,045 shares. 31,080 were reported by Brinker. Blackrock Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 9.82M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 36,663 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 24,600 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 1,376 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa, France-based fund reported 4,101 shares. Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or has invested 2.38% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $8.08 million activity. On Wednesday, August 15 DUCHENE TODD M sold $60,010 worth of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 1,000 shares. Shares for $2.33 million were sold by LEWIS EARL R on Friday, July 27.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 174,361 shares to 495,305 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 127,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,232 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).