Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.96M, up from 342,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18M shares traded or 127.26% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 75.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 65,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,400 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01 million, down from 86,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 8.13 million shares traded or 122.11% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has declined 2.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aimz Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.22% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Scout reported 168,529 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Savant Lc has 6,597 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability holds 18,337 shares. Northern Capital Management Limited Company holds 78,714 shares. Wellington Gp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 24.39M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Amica Mutual Insurance Communications accumulated 0.11% or 32,150 shares. 55,830 are owned by Yhb Invest Inc. Intact Invest Management invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Columbia Asset Mgmt stated it has 32,457 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Chem Bankshares invested 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Essex Invest Mgmt Com Ltd Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Incorporated Adv holds 0.21% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 27,932 shares.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 12 report. As per Tuesday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Sell” rating by S&P Research on Tuesday, July 21. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Aegis Capital. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 4 by BMO Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Monday, September 25. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $38.0 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, October 16. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, July 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $40 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 5 with “Hold”.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.92 million activity. Lee Jae Hyun sold $983,558 worth of stock or 33,652 shares. The insider Doerger Brian J. sold $99,473. Park Joo Man sold $522,528 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Tuesday, November 27. Another trade for 36,000 shares valued at $1.04 million was made by OMIDYAR PIERRE M on Tuesday, November 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AFL shares while 291 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 482.13 million shares or 1.89% less from 491.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Teachers Retirement holds 1.34 million shares. Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 540,000 shares. Johnson Financial Gru Inc invested in 0.03% or 6,070 shares. Yhb Advisors Inc stated it has 50,595 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 6,311 shares. Moreover, Argent Trust Co has 0.07% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 13,734 shares. 14,472 were reported by Bragg Advsr. 280,594 are owned by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. 413,888 are held by Us National Bank & Trust De. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 316,300 shares. Argyle Management invested 0.21% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has 4.61M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 46,402 shares. Keating Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.29% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.04 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $69,574 was sold by MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L. JOHNSON DOUGLAS WAYNE had sold 2,000 shares worth $93,030 on Thursday, September 13.

Among 22 analysts covering Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Aflac Incorporated had 65 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, May 20. SunTrust maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, April 6 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, March 20 with “Hold”. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by SunTrust. Wells Fargo initiated Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Friday, September 23 with “Market Perform” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of AFL in report on Sunday, November 26 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sell”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 20,800 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).