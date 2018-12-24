Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pacific Corp (LPX) by 17.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 66,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 303,476 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.04B, down from 370,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Louisiana Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 4.96 million shares traded or 105.09% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 20.73% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (GPN) by 1.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 9,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 519,512 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.19M, up from 509,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 2.32 million shares traded or 72.37% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold GPN shares while 152 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 147.41 million shares or 0.24% less from 147.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 201,531 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Asset Management One invested 0.07% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 1,593 are owned by Miles Inc. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1,930 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,370 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% or 39,184 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,923 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 1.74 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Israel-based Psagot Invest House has invested 0.07% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Andra Ap accumulated 30,400 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Captrust Fin Advsrs has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 231 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 10,097 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 588,768 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), 29 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Global Payments Inc. has $150.0 highest and $11 lowest target. $119.67’s average target is 24.31% above currents $96.27 stock price. Global Payments Inc. had 142 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Tuesday, January 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $92 target. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Friday, January 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Tuesday, November 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, January 4.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $9.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 26,869 shares to 49,735 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 126,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,655 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 sales for $13.56 million activity. $90,216 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $70,758 was sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I. Bready Cameron M also sold $7.38M worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares. Sacchi Guido Francesco sold 15,156 shares worth $1.90 million. Green David Lawrence had sold 9,212 shares worth $1.18 million.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Global Payments to Acquire AdvancedMD, a Leading Provider of Cloud-Based, Enterprise Software Solutions to Physician Practices – Business Wire” on August 02, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BofA Sees 12% Upside In Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) – Benzinga” published on February 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on November 24, 2018. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Middleby, Just Energy Group, Global Payments, VAREX IMAGING, ABIOMED, and SolarEdge Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Announces President and Chief Operating Officer to Depart – Business Wire” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134530.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 8X8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 20,046 shares to 998,641 shares, valued at $21.22B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 1,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Apartment Investment And Mgmt Co (NYSE:AIV).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.18 million activity. On Thursday, September 13 Southern William Bradley sold $373,302 worth of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 12,042 shares. Sherman Neil had sold 7,430 shares worth $235,828 on Wednesday, September 12. Kinney Michael Emory also sold $366,856 worth of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold LPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 126.08 million shares or 0.43% less from 126.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles And Equity stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 17,659 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt LP reported 100,161 shares. Bailard has invested 0.03% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Lorber David A invested in 0.34% or 5,192 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 67,746 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 192,900 shares. Victory Capital reported 235,115 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 18.09 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 44,232 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset holds 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 122,026 shares. Fiera Capital holds 174,278 shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt stated it has 28,909 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 15,820 shares. Meritage owns 199,728 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Louisiana-Pacific had 40 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Sell” on Tuesday, April 24. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 29. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 26. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 14 by Vertical Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) rating on Thursday, February 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Top Pick” rating and $26 target. Vertical Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) rating on Monday, November 6. Vertical Research has “Buy” rating and $31.0 target. Bank of America downgraded the shares of LPX in report on Wednesday, December 7 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 21 by Dundee Securities. The stock of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 22. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by TD Securities.