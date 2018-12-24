Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Merck Co Inc Com (MRK) by 10.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 12,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 101,802 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.22M, down from 114,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Merck Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 410 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Net Pft EUR1.01B; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Raises Dividend to EUR1.25; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 98.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 204,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,682 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $615,000, down from 208,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.19. About 3.39 million shares traded or 180.49% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Short-Term Outlook For Merck – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Merck – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces LYNPARZA Approved by FDA for First-Line Maintenance Therapy in BRCA-Mutated Advanced Ovarian Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck to acquire Antelliq Group for â‚¬2.1B plus debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1,250 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 64,891 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Violich Capital Management holds 0.76% or 46,801 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi holds 0.02% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 646,082 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Finemark National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.86% or 198,926 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.16% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2.85M shares. Cibc Ww reported 1.14 million shares. Cardinal Capital holds 1.29% or 64,498 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 0.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 21,521 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc owns 22,637 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 27,265 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port stated it has 4.38% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Auxier Asset Mngmt has 2.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 1.33M shares.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $563.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:PFG) by 5,908 shares to 39,610 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf (BNDX) by 7,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.70B for 17.52 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 16. As per Monday, March 12, the company rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 17 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, September 9 with “Overweight” rating. Berenberg upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Thursday, August 27 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, July 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 3 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, May 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold APD shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maple Cap Mngmt holds 0.13% or 3,404 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.55% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com reported 30,825 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.02% or 318 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 3.87M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The invested in 223,175 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 46,992 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested in 0.03% or 2,366 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 270,610 shares. Iridian Asset Limited Liability Company Ct holds 0.02% or 9,400 shares. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 63,552 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Air Products & Chemicals had 70 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was upgraded by Global Hunter Securities. Bank of America reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, January 22 report. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 28 by Argus Research. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Wednesday, December 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Friday, October 27 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, January 11 to “Overweight”. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by SunTrust.

More important recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Air Products And Chemicals A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Air Products to Supply Three Nitrogen Generation Plants to an Energy Project of National Importance in The Netherlands – PRNewswire”, Gurufocus.com published: “Steven Cohen Continues to Buy AT&T, Boston Scientific – GuruFocus.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 4.47% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.79 per share. APD’s profit will be $410.56 million for 20.75 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.50% negative EPS growth.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $14.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,956 shares to 56,536 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 236,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).