Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 18.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,195 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61M, down from 21,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.27 million shares traded or 65.14% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.55M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $237.16M, up from 5.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 4.09M shares traded or 75.17% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 35.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 7,427 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 1.01 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.12% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 480,515 shares. Vantage Inv Limited Com has invested 0.66% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 50 shares. 464,800 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability. California-based Stewart And Patten Com Ltd Com has invested 2.74% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 0.44% or 14,540 shares. Hilltop Hldgs accumulated 2,925 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 135,871 shares stake. Lincoln has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Blackhill Capital owns 0.11% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 7,200 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel holds 0.11% or 6,330 shares.

More news for V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “VF Corporation Announces Company Name for Jeanswear Business Following Planned Separation: Kontoor Brands, Inc. – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” and published on November 30, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52 million for 16.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $11.04 million activity. $2.33 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were sold by McNeill Bryan H. $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was bought by Carucci Richard. $404,580 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by BAILEY KEVIN on Monday, August 27. Roe Scott A. also sold $2.74 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Thursday, July 26. 6,400 shares were bought by CHUGG JULIANA L, worth $496,622.

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 25 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Brean Capital to “Buy” on Friday, July 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Monday, August 14. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 30 with “Buy”. Sterne Agee CRT upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 12 report. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares of VFC in report on Thursday, January 12 to “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 20 report. As per Wednesday, August 26, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks. Guggenheim maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Monday, January 8. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $84.0 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold BWA shares while 154 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 182.43 million shares or 2.27% less from 186.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.18% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 936,365 shares. Argyle Capital reported 0.14% stake. Mai Capital holds 4,878 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 21.71 million shares. 12,200 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 547,058 shares. Nwq Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Nordea Invest Mngmt accumulated 727,224 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 65,067 are owned by British Columbia Invest. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 235 shares. 500 are held by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Nomura has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1,238 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks accumulated 94,960 shares. 799,178 are held by Parametric Ltd Co.

More news for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Deutsche Bank warms up to auto – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within OSI, BorgWarner, Cubic, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Teck Resources, and Gardner Denver â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” and published on December 10, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 25 analysts covering Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Borgwarner Inc. had 88 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 4 by Evercore. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 11. On Wednesday, December 6 the stock rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 16, the company rating was initiated by Cowen & Co. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BWA in report on Wednesday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) on Tuesday, May 22 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, April 7. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, October 30.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A by 240,000 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $232.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Commmunity Corp (NYSE:NYCB) by 425,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 sales for $1.36 million activity. 16,780 shares were sold by Ericson Brady D, worth $666,166. Wiegert Joel sold $158,280 worth of stock. Shares for $302,534 were sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T. $49,882 worth of stock was bought by MCWHINNEY DEBORAH D on Thursday, November 1. MICHAS ALEXIS P sold $400,018 worth of stock.