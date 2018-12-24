Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 2.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 34,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $134.63 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 6.27M shares traded or 90.90% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 4.32% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) by 15.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 25,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,237 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.67M, up from 166,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 47,499 shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $806.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 3,157 shares to 25,396 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,539 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 27. As per Thursday, June 8, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 15 by Needham. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, November 2. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, November 13 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Sunday, October 15 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, September 9 report. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, August 27 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: Where’s The Bottom? – Part II – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) negative economic conditions in China are weighing it down – Live Trading News” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “The 3 Best-Selling Smart Speakers of 2018 – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Macro Risks Have Minimal Impact – Live Trading News” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bike-sharing firm Ofo’s dramatic fall a warning to China’s tech investors – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.87 million activity. Another trade for 175,769 shares valued at $15.22M was made by FASSIO JAMES S on Thursday, June 21. Shares for $962,682 were sold by FERBER NORMAN A on Monday, August 27.

Among 33 analysts covering Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Ross Stores Inc. had 110 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, November 23 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Friday, February 10, the company rating was initiated by Susquehanna. As per Friday, November 17, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Telsey Advisory maintained the shares of ROST in report on Friday, November 17 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Monday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 20 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold ROST shares while 249 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 310.89 million shares or 1.50% less from 315.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 45 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,864 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Visionary Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 2,685 shares. Windward Cap Ca stated it has 3,517 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) stated it has 127,538 shares. Somerset Trust Co has invested 1.25% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.15% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 540,933 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 31,754 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp has 4.51 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Beck Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 3,550 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id stated it has 8,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Exchange holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).