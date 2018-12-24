First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 16,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 917,143 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.04 million, down from 934,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $493.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 70,194 shares traded or 269.11% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.19% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST)

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 17.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 17,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.07 million, down from 100,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93M shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “If Youâ€™re Dying to Own BIDU Stock, Consider This ETF Instead – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Baidu and Paramount Pictures Partnership Brings Transformers’ Bumblebee to Life on Mobile Phones Everywhere – Business Wire” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baidu: No Google Threat – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Rebound in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu: Waiting For A Swing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, September 26. On Wednesday, September 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Summit Research to “Hold”. Nomura maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 22 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 31 by Jefferies. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Bernstein. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, July 28 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Monday, April 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $225 target. Daiwa Securities downgraded the shares of BIDU in report on Wednesday, October 7 to “Underperform” rating.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 EPS, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35 million for 21.39 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Financial Corporation Declares Special Dividend Nasdaq:THFF – GlobeNewswire” on October 20, 2017, also Zacks.com with their article: “First Financial Corp. (THFF) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on October 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Financial Corporation declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Financial Corporation reports 2017 results Nasdaq:THFF – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Corporation reports 2nd Quarter results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.72 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.03 million for 11.19 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.