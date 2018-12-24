Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Smith A O (Call) (AOS) by 91.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.24 million, up from 21,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Smith A O (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 4.22 million shares traded or 83.14% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 36.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 21,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 37,445 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04M, down from 58,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 84,026 shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has risen 59.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $303.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (Put) (NYSE:NSP) by 24,600 shares to 28,300 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (Call) (VTI) by 322,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Epoch Partners Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 5,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Korea Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Qs Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,821 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 79,558 shares. Principal Fincl Gp owns 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 224,761 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Eulav Asset holds 0.17% or 74,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Da Davidson & holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 4,883 shares. Pitcairn holds 29,001 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 109,246 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 43,755 shares. 3,454 were reported by Mckinley Cap Mgmt Lc Delaware.

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Friday, April 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 1 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Boenning & Scattergood to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) rating on Wednesday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Robert W. Baird. BMO Capital Markets initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, April 5 report. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Maxim Group downgraded A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Friday, January 8 to “Hold” rating.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Growth Stocks for In-the-Know Investors – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A.O. Smith: Time To Jump Back In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $270,505 activity.

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Caps With Straight-A Potential – Investorplace.com” on October 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Presents At Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Allied Motion Enhances Market and Technology Capabilities with Acquisition of TCI, LLC – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Allied Motion Appoints Linda P. Duch to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Why Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Could Be an Impressive Growth Stock – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 09, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allied Motion had 3 analyst reports since April 21, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 1 the stock rating was initiated by Dougherty & Company with “Neutral”. Craig Hallum initiated the shares of AMOT in report on Thursday, April 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Friday, May 6.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $463.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bassett Furniture Inds Inc (NASDAQ:BSET) by 25,487 shares to 52,570 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 9,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.