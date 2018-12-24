Alpha Windward Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake By $562,512; Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Sentiment Is 1

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.47, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 90 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 90 sold and reduced their positions in Kite Realty Group Trust. The investment managers in our database now own: 72.11 million shares, up from 71.35 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kite Realty Group Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 74 Increased: 53 New Position: 37.

Alpha Windward Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 61.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alpha Windward Llc sold 11,719 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Alpha Windward Llc holds 7,487 shares with $364,000 value, down from 19,206 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $188.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Williams Jones And Associates Llc holds 0.57% or 579,626 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 190,954 shares. Country Retail Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Aviance Capital Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,036 shares. Prudential Inc invested in 0.86% or 12.05 million shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baystate Wealth Management Lc accumulated 8,365 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 184,824 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0.85% or 680,510 shares in its portfolio. Intrepid Mngmt owns 88,975 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Finance Architects Incorporated stated it has 14,979 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,163 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, November 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 16. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $48 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, September 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, December 14. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Kramer Kelly A. also sold $3.30M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, September 11. Goeckeler David also sold $3.00M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. The insider Robbins Charles sold 217,420 shares worth $10.28 million. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by CHANDLER MARK D. Tan Irving also sold $3.24 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. The insider WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc increased Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 7,800 shares to 8,283 valued at $579,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 7,193 shares and now owns 10,374 shares. Corecivic Inc was raised too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $804,220 activity.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties.

More notable recent Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kite Realty Group Is Trading At A Steep Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Planned Opening of REI at Belle Isle Station – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kite Realty Group: This 7.9% Yielding REIT Is A Very Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kite Realty Group Announces Closing of New $250 Million Ten-Year Unsecured Term Loan – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kite Realty Group Trust Reports First Quarter 2018 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2018.

Analysts await Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. KRG’s profit will be $40.30M for 7.61 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Kite Realty Group Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Sorin Capital Management Llc holds 6.18% of its portfolio in Kite Realty Group Trust for 750,236 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 1.64 million shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chilton Capital Management Llc has 0.86% invested in the company for 624,458 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.61% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 2.42 million shares.