Alpha Windward Llc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 155.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alpha Windward Llc acquired 4,545 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock declined 22.04%. The Alpha Windward Llc holds 7,467 shares with $842,000 value, up from 2,922 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $37.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 200 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (Put) (ED) stake by 72.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 51,800 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (Put) (ED)’s stock rose 2.94%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 19,600 shares with $1.49M value, down from 71,400 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc (Put) now has $24.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 3.54 million shares traded or 50.03% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has declined 6.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.98 million activity. 21,500 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares with value of $1.98M were bought by FERGUSON J BRIAN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Smithfield holds 1,995 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore Il reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 55,145 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.07% or 785,037 shares in its portfolio. 59,282 were reported by Stevens Cap Lp. Dodge And Cox has 5,205 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Advisors has 0.23% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 443,677 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Denali Advsrs Limited Co has 56,200 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Sb has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2,000 were accumulated by Schwartz Inv Counsel. Credit Suisse Ag owns 620,854 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: Buffett Dividend Stock On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66: Reloading The Growth Pipeline In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Petroleum Refiners Are Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Partners names female executive as new COO to lead MLP – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $126 target in Wednesday, August 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, October 29 with “Outperform” rating. U.S. Capital Advisors upgraded the shares of PSX in report on Friday, November 16 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, July 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $140 target. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 3. On Tuesday, October 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Alpha Windward Llc decreased Vereit Inc stake by 73,680 shares to 4,850 valued at $35,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) stake by 18,180 shares and now owns 1,190 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Consolidated Edison’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Consolidated Edison (ED) Estimates Updated For 3Q18 Results At Citi – StreetInsider.com” published on December 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Con Edison Now # 2 Solar Energy Producer in North America – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Edison: Is The Surge Toward Safety And Income Threatened By Wildfires? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Quidel, Granite Construction, FireEye, Consolidated Edison, EnPro Industries, and Blueprint Medicines â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 44 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $139,193 activity. $4,769 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by McAvoy John. $2,290 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Cawley Timothy. Another trade for 28 shares valued at $2,211 was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. 27 shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D, worth $2,075 on Wednesday, October 31. 26 shares valued at $1,998 were bought by Muccilo Robert on Wednesday, October 31. Shukla Saumil P bought $4,053 worth of stock or 51 shares. OATES JOSEPH P had bought 10 shares worth $736.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. ED’s profit will be $246.07 million for 25.30 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -49.36% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Consolidated Edison had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, November 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, September 21. Bank of America maintained the shares of ED in report on Wednesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ED in report on Friday, September 21 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, November 2. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Evercore. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 16 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17 with “Market Perform”. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, November 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ED shares while 223 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 174.11 million shares or 2.02% less from 177.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 4,783 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 60,273 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 416 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment reported 3,233 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.49% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 69,839 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Ltd invested 0.09% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Twin Cap Management Incorporated holds 18,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 442,873 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.05% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 9,986 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Scotia has 6,382 shares.