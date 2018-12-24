Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 11.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 3,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,573 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41 million, up from 33,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 4.04 million shares traded or 79.54% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 50.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 68,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 66,586 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16 million, down from 134,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 20 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOS’s profit will be $212.01 million for 12.98 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

More news for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “Mosaic (MOS) Sees Phosphate Supply and Demand Tight Into 2019, Reasonably Bullish on Potash – Bloomberg, Citing CEO – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” and published on December 18, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $59,360 activity.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 116,065 shares to 149,453 shares, valued at $20.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 66,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Gru reported 1 shares stake. Capstone Investment Advisors Lc invested in 1,043 shares or 0% of the stock. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) has 0.05% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 123,175 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking reported 380,659 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 190,014 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). John G Ullman And Assocs has 59,500 shares. Menora Mivtachim stated it has 0.67% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Carroll Finance holds 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 53 shares. Violich Management Inc holds 7,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Copper Rock Limited Co accumulated 0.61% or 307,002 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.03% or 187,138 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 73,400 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. The Mosaic Company had 110 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 9. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Thursday, August 17. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 21 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 10 by Standpoint Research. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 10. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 9. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of MOS in report on Tuesday, January 24 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital on Wednesday, November 1 to “Sector Perform”.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $248.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Janus Short Duration I by 75,401 shares to 12,205 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Float Rate S (FRA) by 30,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,050 shares, and cut its stake in Health Insurance Innov (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Among 42 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Skyworks Solutions Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, November 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, November 7. Goldman Sachs upgraded Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Wednesday, February 3 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, July 21. Needham maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) rating on Friday, January 29. Needham has “Buy” rating and $77 target. The rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, June 27. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Wednesday, November 28. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 19.

