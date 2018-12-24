Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Health Insurance Innov (HIIQ) by 47.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 15,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,620 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09 million, down from 33,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Health Insurance Innov for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 1.69 million shares traded or 53.11% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has risen 48.50% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 609.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 85,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,438 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.95 million, up from 14,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 3.99M shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 19/04/2018 – Pay for Piloting Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Buys Two Tech Companies to Bolster Digital Shopping; 29/03/2018 – INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $32.86 million activity. 11,534 shares were sold by Deputy Christine, worth $759,745 on Monday, September 10. Shares for $150,912 were sold by Nordstrom James F JR. SARI ROBERT sold $426,880 worth of stock. NORDSTROM ERIK B sold $6.38M worth of stock. On Monday, July 9 NORDSTROM PETER E sold $6.29 million worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 118,161 shares. NORDSTROM BLAKE W also sold $7.83 million worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), 9 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Nordstrom Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52.0 target in Wednesday, January 10 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 16 by Northcoast. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, November 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 1 with “Hold”. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna on Friday, February 10 with “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 18 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Monday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained the shares of JWN in report on Friday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Lord & Taylor Close Stores in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Goes On Sale: Is Nordstrom Worth Buying? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nordstrom: Selloff Appears A Bit Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nordstrom: On The Sidelines For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nordstrom Stock Fell 20% Last Month – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 44,218 shares to 221,777 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 504,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 34 investors sold JWN shares while 171 reduced holdings. only 82 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 95.92 million shares or 9.54% more from 87.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 602,504 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Llc reported 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 77,578 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com has 158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). West Coast Finance Limited Liability Corp invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Corporation Delaware holds 1.09% or 287,414 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 1.48M shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc invested in 355,713 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 1.04M shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 41,109 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 118,276 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 219,810 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.98 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold HIIQ shares while 32 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.18 million shares or 5.49% less from 12.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 174,235 shares. Mackenzie accumulated 31,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Lyon Street Capital Limited Com reported 248,245 shares or 9.53% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 18,387 shares. Caxton Associates LP accumulated 0.02% or 4,944 shares. Thompson Davis And Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 300 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc owns 32,903 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 5,966 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 116,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 9,878 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 78,659 shares. Wasatch Advisors reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Howe & Rusling Inc, New York-based fund reported 30 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 0.01% stake.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $52,510 activity. $200,510 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by Murley Robert S.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 142.31% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $10.12M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CEO of one of Tampa Bayâ€™s smallest public companies gets one of the areaâ€™s biggest pay packages – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on April 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carson Block’s short ideas at Kase conference – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Reasons Why You Should Hold on to Sun Life (SLF) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2018. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Present at the 30th Annual Roth Capital Growth Stock Conference on March 13, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Announces Acquisition of HealthPocket, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 14, 2014.