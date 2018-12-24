Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Glatfelter (GLT) by 55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $344,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Glatfelter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 1.16 million shares traded or 253.12% up from the average. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 42.30% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 22/03/2018 – Glatfelter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 5.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 8,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,303 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.09M, up from 164,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 174 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake

Among 3 analysts covering PH Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PH Glatfelter Co had 16 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of GLT in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 14. On Wednesday, December 7 the stock rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Wednesday, October 10 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of GLT in report on Friday, May 5 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 18. On Wednesday, December 7 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 23. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 2.

Analysts await P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 88.24% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.34 per share. GLT’s profit will be $1.75 million for 62.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $586.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.62, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 13 investors sold GLT shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 3.38% more from 40.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 10,467 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0.01% or 1.47M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 18,698 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0.63% or 3.18M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Swiss Bancshares holds 0% or 77,200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 133,453 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,348 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 66,785 shares. Skyline Asset Management LP invested 1.42% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Nwq Mgmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.22% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 3.36 million shares. Millennium Mgmt stated it has 17,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com holds 12,972 shares.

More notable recent P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Glatfelter’s Composite Fibers Business Unit Announces 7% Price Increase – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glatfelter to Acquire Georgia-Pacific’s European Nonwovens Business for $185 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Glatfelter 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glatfelter Completes Sale of Specialty Papers Business Unit – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glatfelter Completes Acquisition of Georgia-Pacific’s European Nonwovens Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 20,074 shares to 400,576 shares, valued at $51.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 43,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,494 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkwood Llc accumulated 72,138 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 80,003 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 52,586 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. The Indiana-based Donaldson Mgmt Lc has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Financial Services has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Shelton Cap Management owns 18,260 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund owns 14,207 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Waddell And Reed Finance reported 0.46% stake. 151,371 were reported by Torray Ltd Liability Corporation. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 525,837 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 195 are owned by Lifeplan Financial Grp. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.01% or 6,009 shares. Glenview National Bank Tru Dept has 2,368 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 28 by Argus Research. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 3 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Friday, April 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $16100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 10 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Friday, July 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $12600 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Thursday, February 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $139.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 23 to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, May 2.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow changes are coming, as United Technologies and DowDuPont head for breakups – MarketWatch” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: United Tech ‘far from broken’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Courant.com published: “UTC remakes itself into an aerospace giant as investors sweat the details – Hartford Courant – Hartford Courant” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Technologies Finally Makes Its Split-Up Plan Official – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Pratt & Whitney Lands EngineWise® Service Agreement with Binter Canarias – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. Another trade for 3,428 shares valued at $465,591 was made by JOHRI AKHIL on Thursday, July 26.