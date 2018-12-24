Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 36.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 53,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.18M, down from 145,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 758,858 shares traded or 122.10% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has risen 31.71% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.63M, down from 4,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Could Contribute More Than Half Of Retail Sector’s Earnings Growth This Holiday Season – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: New Trends Are Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMZN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon reveals Prime 2018 data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $171.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,124 shares to 17,923 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by Robert W. Baird. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 27 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 23. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Thursday, May 3. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 29. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $950 target. As per Sunday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 23. The company was maintained on Friday, February 3 by Benchmark. The company was maintained on Friday, October 23 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 2 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 453 shares. Newbrook Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 35,126 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 4.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Com reported 7,558 shares. Bender Robert And Associate reported 7.42% stake. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) holds 0.94% or 500 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP holds 88,150 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Taconic LP owns 22,000 shares or 7.3% of their US portfolio. Luxor Capital Gp Inc Limited Partnership holds 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 24,708 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc holds 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 383 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Creative Planning reported 88,100 shares. 5,731 are held by Greenleaf Tru. Baystate Wealth Management reported 666 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Zapolsky David also sold $3.66M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold 181 shares worth $285,960. Jassy Andrew R had sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70M on Thursday, November 15. The insider McGrath Judith A sold $952,500. $3.96M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold GDOT shares while 89 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 0.95% more from 42.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.13% stake. Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 241,704 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Navellier And Assoc has 5,556 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 351,776 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Invest Limited Com holds 0% or 2,755 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Benjamin F Edwards And Com reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Company reported 343,937 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 59,177 shares. Symphony Asset Management Lc owns 0.24% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 9,947 shares. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 135,379 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Hartford Invest accumulated 0.01% or 2,473 shares.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Green Dot Stock Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on May 10, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Alliance Data (ADS) Stock Now – Zacks.com” published on December 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Green Dot to Attend Citi’s 2018 Financial Technology Conference – Business Wire” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green Dot runs to new all-time high after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 30 selling transactions for $43.78 million activity. $777,619 worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) was sold by Archer Kuan. $863,591 worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) was sold by Shifke Mark L. On Monday, December 3 Unruh Jess sold $179,059 worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 2,147 shares. $2.58 million worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) was sold by Streit Steven W on Tuesday, September 25. The insider Narlinger Brett sold $400,001. Ricci John C had sold 4,466 shares worth $377,299.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 181.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.11 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $16.34 million for 57.01 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% negative EPS growth.