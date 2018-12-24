Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Terreno Real Un (TRNO) by 26.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 175,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 845,400 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.87 million, up from 669,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Terreno Real Un for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 714,335 shares traded or 94.53% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 5.36% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 42,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $146.73 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 11.01 million shares traded or 180.75% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Sells Building in Fontana, CA for $33.2 Million – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Understanding Terreno From The Ground Up – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2018. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why STAG Is Not ‘Best-In-Class’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno: Different Can Be Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness by 308,381 shares to 289,545 shares, valued at $15.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 217,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,400 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Among 14 analysts covering Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Terreno Realty had 38 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. National Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45.0 target in Tuesday, March 6 report. The stock of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 12 by Sandler O’Neill. The rating was maintained by Compass Point with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mitsubishi UFJ on Thursday, January 5. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral” on Monday, February 12. On Thursday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 14. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, July 29. Jefferies initiated the shares of TRNO in report on Friday, January 22 with “Hold” rating. National Securities upgraded the shares of TRNO in report on Tuesday, November 21 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 16 investors sold TRNO shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.94 million shares or 3.16% more from 54.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md invested in 0.04% or 7.47M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 180,000 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 57,717 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Comml Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 114,298 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 35,980 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 115,557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 55,643 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. 227,950 were reported by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc. Suffolk Cap Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Moreover, Swiss Bancshares has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 97,800 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability owns 538,245 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co reported 7,020 shares stake. Ameriprise Finance Inc owns 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 5,487 shares.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. 9,000 American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares with value of $897,552 were sold by CAMPBELL JEFFREY C. Squeri Stephen J sold $1.30M worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Thursday, November 1.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 369,684 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $110.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 29,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,010 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, October 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 19 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 7. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 18 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, April 12 with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Tuesday, December 22 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 21 by Vetr. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, April 21 by Macquarie Research. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Thursday, April 21. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $54 target in Friday, January 22 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pitcairn owns 5,610 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Howland accumulated 0.14% or 17,531 shares. 26,599 are held by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability. Adage Prtnrs Gp Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 794,050 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 18,959 shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,895 shares or 0.5% of the stock. 10,481 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mngmt. Country Tru Comml Bank accumulated 338,108 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 111,466 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Counselors invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Numerixs Inv Techs owns 14,632 shares. Smith Salley Associates has 13,325 shares. 321,696 were accumulated by Renaissance Gru Limited Liability. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 131,968 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 2,299 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.