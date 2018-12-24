Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 11.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 8,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 61,442 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.46 million, down from 69,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93M shares traded or 129.20% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 95 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE; 06/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 5; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion; 09/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 8; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 01/05/2018 – Ag Barometer declines for second month amid looming trade war concerns; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 2.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 6,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,758 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.35M, up from 244,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 14.03 million shares traded or 71.28% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 27 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $149 target in Tuesday, October 10 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, August 11. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Tuesday, December 4. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, October 28 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 29 by UBS. The company was initiated on Friday, May 20 by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Bank of America.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.23 million activity. $626,039 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by Holzrichter Julie on Tuesday, November 6. 5,847 shares valued at $1.14M were sold by Winkler Julie on Friday, November 16. Carey Charles P had sold 2,800 shares worth $513,660 on Friday, November 2. Shares for $410,275 were sold by Pietrowicz John W. on Tuesday, July 10. Shares for $1.37M were sold by Tobin Jack J on Wednesday, September 5. $51,689 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by GEPSMAN MARTIN J on Thursday, September 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ent Fincl Services holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 464 shares. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bluecrest Cap holds 46,688 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.22% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 3.47M were reported by Waddell Reed Financial. Srb Corporation has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 43,518 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cullinan Assoc Inc owns 0.56% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 45,420 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 5,000 shares. Napier Park Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.66% or 15,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,744 shares. 1,354 are owned by First Long Island Invsts Limited Com. 368,934 are held by Prudential. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 1.57M shares.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $556.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 150,628 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $83.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44 million for 28.54 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American International Group has $80.0 highest and $7 lowest target. $64.64’s average target is 72.83% above currents $37.4 stock price. American International Group had 89 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 27 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AIG in report on Tuesday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, November 28. As per Wednesday, December 6, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research given on Monday, November 23. The firm has “Sell” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, September 11. On Monday, January 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AIG in report on Monday, August 22 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Strong-Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Vetr. Argus Research maintained the shares of AIG in report on Thursday, March 24 with “Buy” rating.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $337.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C Non by 383 shares to 2,731 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,624 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).