American National Bank increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 18.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American National Bank acquired 18,449 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The American National Bank holds 119,307 shares with $5.80 million value, up from 100,858 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $188.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively

Among 4 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Discover Financial has $92 highest and $75 lowest target. $81.50’s average target is 44.50% above currents $56.4 stock price. Discover Financial had 6 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of DFS in report on Tuesday, October 2 to “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $82 target in Monday, October 1 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, September 21. See Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.54 million shares traded or 111.15% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover executive chairman to depart post three months early – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “PayPal Stock Is a Winner When You Use This Pairs Strategy – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold Discover Financial Services shares while 274 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 280.30 million shares or 2.26% less from 286.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,677 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital. Park Corporation Oh has 6,984 shares. Ifrah Finance invested in 0.11% or 4,185 shares. Moreover, Nwq Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.26% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Heritage Invsts Management reported 30,852 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Asset Management Us has invested 0.64% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Callahan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.43% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Mariner Limited Com holds 14,886 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Willingdon Wealth has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 93 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation stated it has 104,640 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division has 1.42% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 274,758 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 1,273 shares. Strategic Global Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 21,003 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc invested in 638 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.95 billion. It operates in two divisions, Direct Banking and Payment Services. It has a 8.39 P/E ratio. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer services and products, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. $3.30M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Tuesday, September 11. $1.52M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. The insider WEST STEVEN M sold 25,000 shares worth $1.20M. On Tuesday, September 18 Goeckeler David sold $3.00M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 63,050 shares. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by CHANDLER MARK D. $1.36 million worth of stock was sold by Tan Irving on Monday, December 3. Robbins Charles had sold 217,420 shares worth $10.28 million on Monday, September 17.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $51.38’s average target is 22.77% above currents $41.85 stock price. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 15. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, November 15. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, November 15. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $50 target in Friday, December 14 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 4.

American National Bank decreased Delphi Technologies Plc stake by 14,516 shares to 242 valued at $8,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Emerging Market Etf (VWO) stake by 17,706 shares and now owns 22,267 shares. Spdr Barclays Cap Conv Etf (CWB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CSCO – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSCO Named ‘Top Dividend Stock of the Dow’ at Dividend Channel With 3.1% Yield – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Investors Shouldn’t Miss This Critical Growth Driver – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco temporarily bans employees from China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Advisors Limited Com holds 1.1% or 61,598 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & has invested 1.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Duff And Phelps Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept owns 197,284 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Foster Motley has 1.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Btr Cap Inc has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,489 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 8.76 million shares stake. Boston Prns stated it has 34.42 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 75,070 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards holds 59,881 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 7.59 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Hemenway Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hays Advisory Lc has 1.89% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stearns Financial Service Group Inc owns 55,553 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio.