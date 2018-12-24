American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) Analysts See $0.70 EPS; Hexcel Has 1.13 Sentiment

Analysts expect American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report $0.70 EPS on January, 17.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. AMNB’s profit would be $6.10M giving it 10.68 P/E if the $0.70 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, American National Bankshares Inc.’s analysts see 6.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 58,973 shares traded or 236.99% up from the average. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 14.91% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Hexcel Corp (HXL) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 150 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 133 cut down and sold their stakes in Hexcel Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 74.84 million shares, down from 76.45 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hexcel Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 11 to 12 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 109 Increased: 96 New Position: 54.

Since October 22, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $202,952 activity. Pleasant Dan Miller bought $24,842 worth of stock. $93,500 worth of stock was bought by MADDUX FRANKLIN W on Monday, October 22. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider Crist Frank C JR bought $65,880. HALEY JEFFREY V also bought $18,730 worth of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.51, from 1.68 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 6 investors sold American National Bankshares Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 2.98 million shares or 0.46% more from 2.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested in 5,200 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt reported 17,197 shares. 12,300 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 159 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway owns 65,306 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 8,211 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P owns 360,742 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 3,213 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors reported 15,251 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Lp owns 0.01% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 13,401 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). 31,740 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va.

Among 2 analysts covering American National (NASDAQ:AMNB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American National had 2 analyst reports since October 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by Raymond James. The stock of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 9 by Wood.

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $260.47 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 13.21 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 1.38M shares traded or 119.54% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has declined 2.67% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend

Joho Capital Llc holds 13.39% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation for 825,966 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 3.02 million shares or 7.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp has 5.91% invested in the company for 466,306 shares. The Florida-based Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has invested 4.71% in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.16 million shares.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $4.80 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. It has a 16.84 P/E ratio. The Composite Materials segment makes and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications.