American Research & Management decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 51.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 31,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,377 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $332,000, down from 60,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 16,432 shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS; 20/04/2018 – GE aircraft business helps lift earnings gloom; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 16.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.48M, down from 104,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.19. About 3.39M shares traded or 180.49% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $336.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 376 shares to 1,561 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by CFRA. As per Friday, April 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, September 11 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 14 report. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 19. On Monday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 26 by Vetr. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, October 24 to “Underperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has 6.78 million shares. Provise Management Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,996 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Webster National Bank & Trust N A owns 504,574 shares. The New York-based Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 20,234 shares. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa owns 1.08 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs accumulated 0.03% or 124,226 shares. Columbia Asset reported 171,796 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 0.05% or 153,523 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 14,387 are owned by Cadinha And Lc. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 59,303 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office owns 11,104 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). New England Professional Planning Gp stated it has 0.34% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. 191,000 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $2.49M on Tuesday, July 24. DSOUZA FRANCISCO had bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Alphabet, Netflix, and General Electric Stocks Fell Tuesday – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes, a GE Company vs. Schlumberger Limited – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why General Electric Stock Is in Rally Mode Today – Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Still Bullish On GE (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Can General Electricâ€™s New CEO Save GE Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 111,909 shares to 698,038 shares, valued at $23.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

More important recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Air Products And Chemicals A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Air Products to Supply Three Nitrogen Generation Plants to an Energy Project of National Importance in The Netherlands – PRNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Steven Cohen Continues to Buy AT&T, Boston Scientific – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Air Products & Chemicals had 70 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 30. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 12 by JP Morgan. Zacks upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $154 target in Monday, August 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 29 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of APD in report on Monday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. Seaport Global upgraded Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Monday, July 11 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Monday, January 11. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Tuesday, January 5 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Positive” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 17.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 4.47% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.79 per share. APD’s profit will be $410.56M for 20.75 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.50% negative EPS growth.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity.