PTC Inc (PTC) investors sentiment is 1.05 in 2018 Q3. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio is the same, as only 158 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 151 reduced and sold holdings in PTC Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 102.00 million shares, down from 105.21 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding PTC Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 11 to 13 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 131 Increased: 94 New Position: 64.

American Research & Management decreased International Business Machine (IBM) stake by 1.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American Research & Management analyzed 2,295 shares as International Business Machine (IBM)'s stock declined 16.83%. The American Research & Management holds 154,337 shares with $23.34 million value, down from 156,632 last quarter. International Business Machine now has $100.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $114,673 was bought by OWENS JAMES W. TAUREL SIDNEY also bought $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 11,451 shares valued at $1.67 million was made by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3. Shares for $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph. Rometty Virginia M bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, November 2. WADDELL FREDERICK H bought 2,153 shares worth $249,722.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "IBM (IBM) Reports Agreement to Expand Pact with Samsung to Include 7nm Chip Manufacturing – StreetInsider.com" on December 20, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carlson Cap Management accumulated 3,817 shares. 16,482 were accumulated by Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Limited Liability. 6,251 were accumulated by Of Toledo Na Oh. Shelter Mutual Ins Com has invested 2.52% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Citigroup stated it has 257,865 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Private Asset Management Inc owns 51,711 shares. Country Club Trust Comm Na holds 1.66% or 94,528 shares. 10 reported 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Excalibur reported 1.24% stake. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 1.66% or 38,201 shares in its portfolio. Colonial has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,673 shares. Dubuque Bank Trust Com reported 4,178 shares. 34,101 are held by Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt. Evanston Invs Inc Dba Evanston Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,016 shares. 20,302 are held by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM has $185 highest and $140 lowest target. $162.38’s average target is 46.37% above currents $110.94 stock price. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 18 by Argus Research. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, December 17 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, October 30. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 26 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, November 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $17500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.98. About 2.18 million shares traded or 47.21% up from the average. PTC Inc. (PTC) has risen 36.93% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.93% the S&P500.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.37 billion. It operates in two divisions, Software Products and Services. It has a 179.5 P/E ratio. The firm computer-aided design products, including PTC Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and PTC Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "CN achieves PTC milestones before year-end deadline – Nasdaq" on December 21, 2018

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 13.3% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. for 1.80 million shares. Tensile Capital Management Llc owns 832,926 shares or 12.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Miura Global Management Llc has 7.83% invested in the company for 400,000 shares. The New York-based 40 North Management Llc has invested 7.22% in the stock. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 877,136 shares.