Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 66.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 5,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $434,000, down from 8,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 12 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 742,171 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.17 million, up from 642,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 1.15 million shares traded. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, December 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 27. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, December 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, July 11 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, September 11. As per Monday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Zacks upgraded the shares of AMT in report on Wednesday, August 12 to “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Friday, April 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $145 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 27. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 2 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bruni J V And reported 6.76% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0.11% or 16,202 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.38% or 159,074 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv reported 106 shares. Moreover, Raymond James has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dana Inv Advsrs reported 199,965 shares. Moreover, Jag Management Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,645 shares. Burney holds 0.02% or 1,866 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,873 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.18% or 36,845 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 52,005 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation reported 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amalgamated National Bank invested in 66,456 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 16,142 shares. Broad Run Lc reported 1.98M shares stake.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $66.50 million activity. Another trade for 7,152 shares valued at $1.07M was made by REEVE PAMELA D A on Monday, August 13. Bartlett Thomas A had sold 93,338 shares worth $15.40 million on Monday, November 19. TAICLET JAMES D JR sold $6.25M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, July 9. On Tuesday, October 30 Marshall Steven C. sold $25.59 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 163,166 shares. Puech Olivier had sold 10,747 shares worth $1.77 million on Monday, November 19. 813 shares were sold by SHARBUTT DAVID E, worth $130,795.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $26.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 24,929 shares to 36,930 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty by 53,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

