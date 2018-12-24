Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel (CBRL) by 51.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $346,000, down from 4,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $161.67. About 587,362 shares traded or 35.11% up from the average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 10.11% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0% IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 38.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 9,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,386 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $643,000, down from 25,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 1.98M shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 49.73% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Rev $1.64B; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Flow About $120M-$130M; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO DAVID CAMPISI; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Declares Dividend of 30c; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory Per Store Rose 3%

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,000 shares to 82,665 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold BIG shares while 99 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.96 million shares or 3.03% less from 45.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 581,734 are held by Btim Corporation. Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Pennsylvania-based Snow Management Ltd Partnership has invested 3.22% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). 6,201 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Inc. The North Carolina-based Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.12% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Bb&T has 0.02% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 22,265 shares. Raymond James & accumulated 15,878 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 23,940 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 7,378 shares. New Amsterdam Ltd Liability invested in 0.75% or 70,131 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.11% or 100,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 578,481 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Ing Groep Nv has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity. THORN BRUCE K also bought $250,385 worth of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) on Friday, December 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CBRL shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.06 million shares or 2.99% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 15,808 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt reported 890 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 684 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 15,939 shares stake. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Geode Capital owns 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 292,042 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Adirondack Trust reported 125 shares stake. Miller Howard Investments Ny holds 0.09% or 24,400 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.03% or 453,933 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). 317,471 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd.

