Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 22.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 24,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 82,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89 million, down from 106,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 9.57M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 13.42% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 29/03/2018 – Huge Transitions to New Global Leadership; 15/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Acquires Brazilian Digital Agency Cappuccino, Bolstering Content & Digital Capabilities across Latin America; 27/04/2018 – Ad firm lnterpublic’s revenue rises 5 pct; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 2.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 4,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 175,784 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.63 million, up from 171,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. TASTAD CAROLYN M also sold $349,206 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 22. Shares for $3.58 million were sold by Taylor David S on Tuesday, November 13. FergusonMchugh MaryLynn sold $5.06M worth of stock. Keith R. Alexandra sold $284,810 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, August 21. On Friday, November 9 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $715,072. Shares for $418,112 were sold by Bishop Steven D on Wednesday, August 22.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dividend Titans Trading Like Growth Stocks – Investorplace.com” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Procter & Gamble (PG) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Completes Acquisition of the Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Business Wire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, December 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Suntrust Robinson to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by CLSA on Wednesday, October 26 to “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, January 27, the company rating was maintained by UBS. UBS maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, October 22. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $87 target. As per Monday, July 9, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. On Thursday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, October 4 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 10 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 6 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Asset Lc holds 1.95% or 177,351 shares in its portfolio. Stewart Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 244,232 shares. Parkwood Ltd Llc accumulated 138,844 shares. Blb&B Lc reported 131,756 shares stake. Paloma Management reported 237,762 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Miles holds 0.17% or 2,584 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 147,796 shares. Cim Mangement Inc owns 0.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,294 shares. Auxier Asset holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,632 shares. 21,583 are owned by Hilltop. Moreover, Invest House Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Counsel Incorporated owns 47,786 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Alexandria Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 12,482 shares. 8,998 were reported by Lehman Financial Resource.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,163 shares to 95,127 shares, valued at $15.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,374 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV).

Among 18 analysts covering Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Interpublic Group of Companies has $29 highest and $20.0 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 26.55% above currents $20.15 stock price. Interpublic Group of Companies had 60 analyst reports since September 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 31 by Argus Research. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 18 by Wells Fargo. Pivotal Research downgraded the shares of IPG in report on Thursday, January 12 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Friday, December 18. Telsey Advisory Group maintained The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Monday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 13 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 11 by FBR Capital. Macquarie Research downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) rating on Tuesday, June 6. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $24 target.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. IPG’s profit will be $311.34M for 6.22 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Interpublic Group +2.8% after beat driven by broad growth – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner – Business Wire” published on May 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FBI contacts trade group in ad industry media-buying probe – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Interpublic Completes Offering of $2.0 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on September 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IPG to Host National Day of Understanding Focused on Issues of Race, Ethnicity and Inclusion – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold IPG shares while 150 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 373.56 million shares or 0.04% less from 373.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 264,280 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Moreover, Reinhart Ptnrs has 2.25% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 1.09 million shares. Hightower Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Brandes Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 86,248 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 34,366 shares. Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 205 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor holds 38,174 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. 780,023 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 5,686 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,654 shares. 36,666 are owned by Grp Inc One Trading L P.