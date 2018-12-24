Analysts covering Opus (OPT) look at the -49.58% drop on December 23-24

It was bad day for Opus (OPT), as it declined by $-0.004481345 or -49.58%, touching $0.0045573. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Opus (OPT) is looking for the $0.00501303 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.0120786055837068. The highest price was $0.009038645 and lowest of $0.0017667133 for December 23-24. The open was $0.009038645. It last traded at IDEX exchange.

For a month, Opus (OPT) tokens went up 124.50% from $0.00203 for coin. For 100 days OPT is down -41.25% from $0.007757. It traded at $0.04836 200 days ago. Opus (OPT) has 249.31 million coins mined with the market cap $1.14 million. It has 1.60B coins in circulation. It was founded on 14/07/2017. The Crypto OPT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions.