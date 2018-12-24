Analysts noticed ICOBox (ICOS)’s 24 hours drop of -2.34%

It was bad day for ICOBox (ICOS), as it declined by $-0.0789619999999998 or -2.34%, touching $3.295145. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that ICOBox (ICOS) is looking for the $3.6246595 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $6.06964367489993. The highest price was $3.374107 and lowest of $3.295145 for December 23-24. The open was $3.374107. It last traded at LiveCoin exchange.

For a month, ICOBox (ICOS) tokens went up 45.16% from $2.27 for coin. For 100 days ICOS is down -8.21% from $3.59. It traded at $13.26 200 days ago. ICOBox (ICOS) has 494,222 coins mined with the market cap $1.63M. It has 591,617 coins in circulation. It was founded on 15/08/2017. The Crypto ICOS has proof type and operates under algorithm.

ICOBox is a product that allows to lower the cost of conducting ICOs through automating and introducing templates and models in all three essential ICO components: Technology solution, Legal solution, Marketing solution.

ICOBox aims to stabilize the ICO market through mass ICO campaign production which will facilitate its decentralization and diversification.