Analysts noticed PandaCoin (PND)’s 24 hours decline of -0.02%

It was bad day for PandaCoin (PND), as it declined by $-1.00000000000016E-08 or -0.02%, touching $5.6E-05. Global Crypto Analysts believe that PandaCoin (PND) is looking for the $6.16E-05 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.00011428247362109. The highest price was $5.601E-05 and lowest of $5.6E-05 for December 23-24. The open was $5.601E-05. It last traded at Yobit exchange. Aproximately 86,900 PND worth $5 was traded.

For a month, PandaCoin (PND) tokens went down -51.56% from $0.0001156 for coin. For 100 days PND is down -57.06% from $0.0001304. It traded at $0.000231 200 days ago. PandaCoin (PND) has 33.65 billion coins mined with the market cap $1.88M. It has 32.51B coins in circulation. It was founded on 14/02/2014. The Crypto PND has PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

PandaCoin is a PoW Scrypt coin created for the Asian community. It is called the Bitcoin of Asia.