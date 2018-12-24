Analysts noticed Waves Community Token (WCT)’s 24 hours increase of 5.37%

It was good day for Waves Community Token (WCT), as it jumped by $0.033083076 or 5.37%, touching $0.64893726. Top Crypto Experts believe that Waves Community Token (WCT) is looking for the $0.713830986 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $1.85370692847829. The highest price was $0.64893726 and lowest of $0.615854184 for December 23-24. The open was $0.615854184. It last traded at WavesDEX exchange.

For a month, Waves Community Token (WCT) tokens went up 354.12% from $0.1429 for coin. For 100 days WCT is up 99.00% from $0.3261. It traded at $0.6694 200 days ago. Waves Community Token (WCT) has 10.00 million coins mined with the market cap $6.49 million. It has 10.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 03/01/2017. The Crypto WCT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform.