Analysts See $0.07 EPS for Wipro Limited (WIT); Big Lots Has 0.86 Sentiment

Big Lots Inc (BIG) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.09, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 108 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 125 decreased and sold their stakes in Big Lots Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 43.96 million shares, down from 45.33 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Big Lots Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 99 Increased: 60 New Position: 48.

Analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to report $0.07 EPS on January, 18.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. WIT’s profit would be $292.03 million giving it 17.61 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Wipro Limited’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 5.08 million shares traded or 395.40% up from the average. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has declined 1.93% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO INVEST $55M IN ENSONO’S COMBINED COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q IT SERVICES MARGIN AT 14.4%; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES BUSINESS TO ENSONO FOR $405 MLN; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS RE-APPOINTMENT OF IREENA VITTAL AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – India Bath & Shower Market Overview 2016-2022 with HUL Dominating Followed by ITC, Godrej, Wipro, Patanjali and RB – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – CO, ENSONO SIGNED LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY ADDRESS HYBRID IT REQUIREMENTS OF WIPRO; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO AGREES TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS FOR $405M; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO -APPROVES SCHEME OF AMALGAMATION AMONG FOUR UNITS WITH WIPRO LIMITED; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 137.69 BLN RUPEES VS 139.88 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS EXEC SAYS “WILL HAVE SOFTNESS FOR COUPLE QTRS IN COMMUNICATION”

Among 2 analysts covering Wipro (NYSE:WIT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wipro had 2 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 26. As per Thursday, September 13, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology , consulting, and business process services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.57 billion. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It has a 19.96 P/E ratio. This segment serves clients in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 5.99% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. for 195,200 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 138,800 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snow Capital Management Lp has 3.22% invested in the company for 1.61 million shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 2.24% in the stock. Tyvor Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 233,461 shares.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 7.31 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

