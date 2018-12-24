Analysts See $0.24 EPS for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX); Gen Probe (GPRO) Has 1.49 Sentiment

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report $0.24 EPS on January, 28.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 41.46% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. NFLX’s profit would be $104.66M giving it 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Netflix, Inc.’s analysts see -73.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 33 selling transactions for $193.38 million activity. $20.84M worth of stock was sold by HASTINGS REED on Wednesday, November 21. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $255,115 was made by BARTON RICHARD N on Monday, September 24. The insider WELLS DAVID B sold $376,610. $7.36M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. $4.20 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Bennett Kelly. The insider SARANDOS THEODORE A sold 111,391 shares worth $40.10M. Another trade for 38,976 shares valued at $14.47M was made by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 69 investors sold Netflix, Inc. shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Automobile Association reported 316,525 shares stake. Next Grp Incorporated reported 1,445 shares. Victory Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 64,333 shares. Sfmg has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sunbelt Secs Inc reported 774 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment accumulated 0.07% or 35,250 shares. Atwood Palmer has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 1,561 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Company invested in 0.55% or 21,787 shares. Putnam Invests Lc reported 208,194 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Shamrock Asset Management Lc holds 0.04% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 27.40 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian owns 0.42% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 82,810 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $470 target. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight”.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $107.45 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 87.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Analysts await GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 154.05% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. GPRO’s profit will be $28.12 million for 5.16 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by GoPro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -281.82% EPS growth.

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells mountable and wearable cameras, and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $580.61 million. The firm offers HERO5, a line of cloud-connected cameras; GoPro Plus, a cloud storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop app that provides expanded editing options for power users; Capture, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras, and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, a compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution; and Karma Grip, a handheld and body-mountable camera stabilizer to capture zero-shake and smooth video. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers mountable, wearable, and voice activated accessories comprising equipment mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable clients to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps.

The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 5.07M shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) has declined 38.42% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.42% the S&P500.