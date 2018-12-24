Analysts See $0.27 EPS for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ); SL Green Realty (SLG) Sentiment Is 0.92

Analysts expect Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) to report $0.27 EPS on January, 9.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. T_ATZ’s profit would be $30.76M giving it 14.11 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Aritzia Inc.’s analysts see 92.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 2.91M shares traded or 760.26% up from the average. Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.06, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 130 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 142 reduced and sold positions in SL Green Realty Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 81.80 million shares, down from 85.78 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding SL Green Realty Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 120 Increased: 92 New Position: 38.

Aritzia Inc. operates as a design house and fashion retailer of womenÂ’s apparel and accessories. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It creates and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, outerwear, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, rompers and jumpsuits, intimates, and active wear; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, IPhone cases, and gloves. It has a 25.02 P/E ratio. The firm sells apparel and accessories under the Aritzia banner.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SLG’s profit will be $154.58M for 11.70 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.78% EPS growth.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $7.23 billion. The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It has a 23.16 P/E ratio. It also provides tenant services to its clients.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 2.71% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. for 1.28 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 131,000 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eii Capital Management Inc. has 1.18% invested in the company for 23,441 shares. The New York-based Beech Hill Advisors Inc. has invested 1.12% in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 191,388 shares.