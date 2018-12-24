Analysts See $0.27 EPS for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI); Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report $0.27 EPS on January, 28.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 22.73% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. NWBI’s profit would be $27.89M giving it 14.94 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 1.91M shares traded or 266.37% up from the average. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has risen 2.39% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sal; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 26/04/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 23/03/2018 Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending; 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT); 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northwest Bancorporation Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of

Among 8 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Viacom had 10 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 20 by Macquarie Research. Goldman Sachs initiated Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Thursday, November 29. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $3400 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $34 target in Monday, October 15 report. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $34 target in Monday, November 5 report. Imperial Capital upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Tuesday, October 23. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $29 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, July 31. See Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Hold New Target: $34.0000 Initiate

28/11/2018 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $30.0000

21/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29 New Target: $31 Maintain

05/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $34 Downgrade

23/10/2018 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $25 New Target: $29 Upgrade

15/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $34 Maintain

20/09/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $34 New Target: $37 Upgrade

31/07/2018 Broker: Pivotal Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $34 New Target: $33 Upgrade

11/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $33 Initiates Coverage On

28/06/2018 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Underperform New Target: $26 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.49 million shares or 3.34% more from 71.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Segall Bryant & Hamill reported 0.26% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 135,415 shares. Proshare Lc owns 14,313 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 28 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 3,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancshares De reported 0% stake. Kbc Group Nv reported 154,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 120,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential has invested 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.07% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Huntington Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 17,870 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 959,574 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northwest Bancshares declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LegacyTexas Financial (LTXB) Unveils Share Buyback Plan – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Bancshares buys Donegal Financial Services for $85M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2018.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It has a 16.63 P/E ratio. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.98 million activity. The insider WAGNER WILLIAM J sold $1.17 million. The insider Townsend Thomas J sold $193,227. 13,714 shares valued at $248,033 were sold by HARVEY WILLIAM W on Wednesday, July 25.

More important recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viacom (VIAB) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2018 – Nasdaq”, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Viacom, Children’s Place and American Eagle Outfitters – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MTV’s SnowGlobe Expands Sponsorship Program for 2018 Festival – Business Wire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 6.22 million shares traded or 39.33% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 17/04/2018 – On the Heels of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter of Growth the 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return to NYC and Air Live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family says special CBS dividend would be invalid; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 03/05/2018 – OpenX Expands Mobile and Video Product Leadership Team; Welcomes Senior Hires from Viacom, Hulu and AdColony; 14/05/2018 – Viacom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID MOVING TOWARD DEAL IN SECOND QUARTER: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.48 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It has a 6.02 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.