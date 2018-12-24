Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN); Last Week Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Taubman Centers had 7 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Scotia Capital. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) on Tuesday, November 27 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 9. On Monday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Evercore. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 21. See Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report $0.35 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.37% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. BDN’s profit would be $63.02M giving it 9.14 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Brandywine Realty Trust’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 2.05 million shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 22.29% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.87 billion. As of June 30, 2005, the firm owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership . It has a 36.61 P/E ratio. The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold Taubman Centers, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 57.55 million shares or 2.71% more from 56.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 752 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 4,715 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 232,350 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Moreover, Asset Mgmt One has 0.02% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 153,053 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.26 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 43,750 shares. 71 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. Veritable L P invested in 0.01% or 7,415 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc holds 0.26% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) or 194,652 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 16,224 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 16,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 7,179 shares. 135,674 were reported by California Employees Retirement System. Aew Cap Mgmt Lp reported 752,266 shares stake.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $177,049 activity. Litt Jonathan had bought 1,000 shares worth $55,206 on Thursday, November 1. $12,833 worth of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) shares were bought by TAUBMAN ROBERT S.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 26.37 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brandywine Realty Trust had 2 analyst reports since October 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, October 23. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report.

