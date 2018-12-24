Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB); Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Had 3 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Hub Group had 13 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of HUBG in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 26. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, December 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 2. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, November 6. See Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) latest ratings:

04/12/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $48 Downgrade

06/11/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $53 New Target: $58 Upgrade

06/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $50 New Target: $54 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $54 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $44 New Target: $45 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $49 New Target: $50 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $46 Maintain

03/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $55 New Target: $49 Maintain

06/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45 New Target: $49 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Positive Old Target: $61 New Target: $64 Maintain

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report $0.41 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 10.81% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. CIVB’s profit would be $6.31 million giving it 10.22 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 10.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 98,292 shares traded or 139.68% up from the average. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 15.48% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

More notable recent Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Civista Bancshrares (CIVB) Up 1.8% on New Share-Buyback Plan – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Authorizes Share Buyback Plan Up to 470K Share – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day ETF Update: ETFs, Stocks Continue to Slump After Fed Rate Decision – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Invest in BNY Mellon (BK) Stock Right Away – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Civista Bancshares (CIVB) to Acquire United Community Bancorp (UCBA) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 12, 2018.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company has market cap of $258.13 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 20.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 804,685 shares traded or 124.86% up from the average. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 14.36% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – EXPECT THAT 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL RANGE FROM $2.34 TO $2.44; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.34 TO $2.44; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hub Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBG); 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MLN TO $210 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $125,600 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $125,600 were sold by REAVES CHARLES R on Wednesday, September 5.

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mode and Hub. It has a 4.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customersÂ’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances.