Analysts See $0.47 EPS for KeyCorp (KEY); Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report $0.47 EPS on January, 17 before the open.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 30.56% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. KEY’s profit would be $486.24 million giving it 7.61 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, KeyCorp’s analysts see 4.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 23.96M shares traded or 87.07% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group

Among 10 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Ctrip.com International had 13 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of CTRP in report on Thursday, November 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 8. Nomura maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Thursday, September 13. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $49 target. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 14. Mizuho reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, December 13 report. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, November 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, August 13. Daiwa Securities downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $30 target in Friday, November 9 report. The rating was upgraded by Daiwa Securities to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 26. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) latest ratings:

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.79 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 9.99 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Mngmt Llc invested in 12.52M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ww Asset reported 63,065 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 251,154 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5.18M are held by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Lenox Wealth Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Horizon holds 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 33,293 shares. Srb invested in 25,705 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Schroder Group Inc reported 3.92M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.28M shares. California-based Covington has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Grassi Mngmt invested in 345,650 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 8,153 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc reported 147,895 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab owns 435,487 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc stated it has 2,043 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 19 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 18 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20 target in Monday, December 3 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 19 with “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 10 by Nomura. Nomura downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Tuesday, November 13 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy” on Friday, October 12. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Overweight”.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $6.36 million activity. Shares for $182,600 were bought by MOONEY BETH E on Thursday, November 1. Highsmith Carlton L also sold $127,910 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Friday, November 2. Shares for $129,972 were sold by Schosser Douglas M on Thursday, August 16. Evans Trina M also sold $572,105 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Monday, July 23. On Friday, November 2 KIMBLE DONALD R bought $92,750 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $199,984 were bought by Dallas H James on Monday, July 23. Shares for $6.00M were sold by Gorman Christopher M. on Wednesday, July 25.

