Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report $0.61 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 29.79% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. SYBT’s profit would be $13.87 million giving it 12.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 1.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 193,820 shares traded or 378.50% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has declined 27.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.12% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Voya Financial had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Monday, July 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, November 13 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $62 target in Friday, August 17 report. See Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) latest ratings:

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company has market cap of $693.96 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 51 buys, and 3 insider sales for $236,581 activity. Brown J McCauley bought $2,349 worth of stock or 61 shares. 53 shares were bought by Herde Carl G, worth $2,115. THOMPSON KATHY C sold $36,150 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Friday, September 28. TASMAN NORMAN bought 119 shares worth $3,925. LECHLEITER RICHARD A bought $6,794 worth of stock or 175 shares. Schutte John had bought 62 shares worth $2,306 on Thursday, September 20. Priebe Stephen M also bought $3,133 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Monday, October 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.71, from 2.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.02 million shares or 6.15% more from 10.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 600 were reported by Macquarie Gp Limited. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Mutual Of America Capital holds 314,542 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 145,557 shares. 9,032 were reported by Barclays Public Limited. Orleans Capital Management Corp La has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 36,356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T reported 7,353 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Opus Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 45,461 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 603,918 shares. Walthausen And Co Lc invested in 291,863 shares. American Intl Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 14,294 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Citigroup accumulated 5,788 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp holds 134,811 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It currently has negative earnings. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

