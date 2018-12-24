Analysts See $0.67 EPS for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG); Lithia Motors Has 0.74 Sentiment

Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report $0.67 EPS on January, 24.MOFG’s profit would be $8.19 million giving it 9.30 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 13.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 80,072 shares traded or 258.26% up from the average. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 26.22% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG)

Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.59, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 83 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 112 trimmed and sold stakes in Lithia Motors Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 24.10 million shares, up from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lithia Motors Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 76 Increased: 56 New Position: 27.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 7.91% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.15 per share. LAD’s profit will be $54.60 million for 7.53 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.02% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 898,480 shares traded or 111.91% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) has declined 41.21% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

Park West Asset Management Llc holds 4.48% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. for 1.51 million shares. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owns 2.00 million shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 3.75% invested in the company for 236,015 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 2.14% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 738,719 shares.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 5.88 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.49 million shares or 0.73% more from 5.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 261,388 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 8,541 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,540 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 2,741 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 80,524 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 34,199 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Fj Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Indexiq Advsr Limited Co holds 68,286 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Ltd Liability holds 55,673 shares.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $304.56 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 14.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.