Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $0.68 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 25.93% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. COLB’s profit would be $49.82M giving it 12.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s analysts see 7.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 1.79 million shares traded or 428.18% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 17.01% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.66, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 111 funds increased and started new holdings, while 67 trimmed and sold positions in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The funds in our database now own: 214.20 million shares, up from 210.02 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Diamondrock Hospitality Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 47 Increased: 81 New Position: 30.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $159,754 activity. $5,779 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was bought by Lawson David C on Thursday, July 5. 117 shares were bought by Stein Clint, worth $4,307. The insider BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 374 shares worth $13,767. 276 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares with value of $10,160 were bought by McDonald Andy.

Among 2 analysts covering Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbia Banking System had 2 analyst reports since November 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, November 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Friday, November 30.

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Columbia Banking System Enters Oversold Territory (COLB) – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CVCY vs. COLB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Bank Stocks to Bet On Despite Fewer Rate Hikes in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Columbia Banking System At $29.86, Earn 0.8% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) CEO Hadley Robbins on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 10 investors sold Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.05 million shares or 2.65% less from 64.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Franklin has 0.06% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 3.14 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 4,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 133,559 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 12,690 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 413,779 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 31,675 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 44,437 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Jennison Associates Ltd has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id stated it has 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Ims Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Pinebridge L P stated it has 58,257 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 713,313 were reported by Westwood Holdings. 2,047 are owned by Ls Advisors Limited Liability Company. Smith Graham & Investment Advsrs Lp owns 259,021 shares.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. It offers personal banking services and products, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services and products, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 2.94% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company for 7.23 million shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Management owns 1.47 million shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has 1.28% invested in the company for 8.06 million shares. The California-based Adelante Capital Management Llc has invested 1.25% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 835,029 shares.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 7.03 million shares traded or 250.82% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has declined 12.27% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.25 per share. DRH’s profit will be $51.98 million for 8.98 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.