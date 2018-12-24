White Elm Capital Llc increased Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) stake by 60.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 5,467 shares as Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL)’s stock declined 33.06%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 14,437 shares with $12.45M value, up from 8,970 last quarter. Texas Pac Ld Tr now has $3.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.26% or $28.84 during the last trading session, reaching $431.99. About 2 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 38.97% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $0.74 EPS on January, 28.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 39.62% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. WWD’s profit would be $45.76M giving it 24.25 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $1.39 EPS previously, Woodward, Inc.’s analysts see -46.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 934,802 shares traded or 246.89% up from the average. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has declined 1.65% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells L’Orange fuel injection business to Woodward; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold TPL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 2.88 million shares or 0.55% less from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com reported 2,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Steinberg Asset Management stated it has 13,064 shares. State Street Corp reported 9,237 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Polar Capital Llp has 0.21% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 28,648 shares. Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Prtn LP reported 4,735 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Arbiter Partners Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 871 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc has 264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Inv Ne has 13.75% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 5,269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Progeny 3 Inc holds 520 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group owns 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 500 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 29,100 shares to 97,600 valued at $19.09 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 22,200 shares and now owns 47,114 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 sales for $2.96 million activity. The insider Meyer Maurice III sold 109 shares worth $95,266. Barry David E. also bought $81,000 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) on Thursday, October 11. $58,900 worth of stock was bought by Packer Robert J on Tuesday, December 4.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $4.48 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Fawzy Christopher, worth $255,000. On Thursday, September 6 the insider PETROVICH MARY L sold $303,161. GENDRON THOMAS A had sold 3,000 shares worth $242,122. 9,135 shares valued at $731,632 were sold by Weber Robert F Jr on Tuesday, August 14. $325,198 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares were sold by RULSEH JAMES R. $178,606 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by Sega Ronald M.

Among 2 analysts covering Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Woodward had 3 analyst reports since November 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. SunTrust upgraded the shares of WWD in report on Tuesday, November 20 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Woodward, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 0.54% less from 44.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cooke & Bieler L P reported 0.83% stake. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Com holds 56,175 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 59 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company reported 923,141 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). First Manhattan reported 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 642,614 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Foundation invested in 0.03% or 6,001 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 8,507 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 68,000 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 71,753 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 10,000 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership accumulated 715 shares. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.97M shares.