Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report $0.80 EPS on January, 28.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.68% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. CBU’s profit would be $40.95 million giving it 17.49 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Community Bank System, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 1.65 million shares traded or 570.05% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 11.05% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Broadfin Capital Llc increased La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) stake by 37.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc acquired 559,471 shares as La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC)’s stock declined 38.27%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 2.05M shares with $41.35M value, up from 1.49 million last quarter. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co now has $244.50 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 2.04M shares traded or 351.32% up from the average. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 56.94% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.2% of La Jolla Pharma; 22/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Launch of GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) in the United States; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 06/03/2018 – GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients with Acute Kidney Injury; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 16/05/2018 – California’s First Accredited Geriatric Emergency Department Arrives in La Jolla; 15/03/2018 – RCUS, HGV to Trade, ZS, LJPC to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 30/05/2018 – La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre Welcomes Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes; 06/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharma: GIAPREZA Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients With Acute Kidney Injury

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.72, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Community Bank System, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 35.59 million shares or 0.31% less from 35.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 33,119 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested in 0.01% or 21,062 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Bancorp Of America De stated it has 43,115 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Invesco holds 378,649 shares. Vanguard accumulated 5.63 million shares. Earnest Partners Limited Com has 425 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 121,103 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.02% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Champlain Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.45% or 832,055 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nottingham Advisors Inc owns 1.62% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 155,876 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $433,541 activity. 1,700 shares were sold by MICHAEL R KALLET, worth $103,360. $223,002 worth of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) was sold by Bolus Mark J.. $160,128 worth of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) was sold by Serbun Joseph F. Whipple John F. also sold $170,053 worth of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) shares.

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. It has a 14.52 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 15 investors sold LJPC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 8.66% more from 30.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 31,900 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.09% or 1.04M shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 18,076 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Artal invested in 200,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc reported 1,535 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 14,575 shares. Sectoral Asset Management Incorporated reported 1.65 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.07 million shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% stake. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 1.48M shares. Citigroup owns 70,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0% stake. Swiss National Bank invested in 33,100 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 9. The stock of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 10.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,892 activity. $20,895 worth of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) was bought by CARVER JENNIFER. The insider Rolke James bought $21,997.

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Corium Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) stake by 1.23M shares to 2.37M valued at $22.53M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) stake by 1.64M shares and now owns 5.14 million shares. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

