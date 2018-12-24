Analysts See $0.86 EPS for 1st Source (SRCE); Service International (SCI)’s Sentiment Is 0.91

Analysts expect 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report $0.86 EPS on January, 17.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 45.76% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. SRCE’s profit would be $22.33M giving it 11.41 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, 1st Source Corporation’s analysts see 13.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 139,628 shares traded or 158.20% up from the average. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 10.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C

Service Corporation International (SCI) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 126 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 138 sold and reduced their equity positions in Service Corporation International. The hedge funds in our database now have: 149.94 million shares, up from 146.96 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Service Corporation International in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 107 Increased: 80 New Position: 46.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $25.29 million activity.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SCI’s profit will be $101.33 million for 17.32 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $7.02 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 14.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 6.14% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International for 1.78 million shares. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owns 704,075 shares or 5.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salient Trust Co Lta has 5.57% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 3.59% in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.44 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 6 investors sold 1st Source Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 18.30 million shares or 0.54% more from 18.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 193,149 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Wellington Management Group Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 44,890 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 76,144 shares. Strs Ohio holds 15,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 4,156 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has 8,121 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 64,080 shares. Northern Corp owns 266,144 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 72,602 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 2,243 shares.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The Company’s consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services.