Analysts See $1.95 EPS for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed Visa (V) Stake

Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report $1.95 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 12.07% from last quarter's $1.74 EPS. JNJ's profit would be $5.23B giving it 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS is correct. After having $2.05 EPS previously, Johnson & Johnson's analysts see -4.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 15.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd analyzed 28,069 shares as Visa Inc (V)'s stock declined 4.30%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 150,370 shares with $22.57 million value, down from 178,439 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $273.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Visa had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 14 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 13 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Buckingham Research. Raymond James maintained the shares of V in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $175 target in Monday, October 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 50,167 shares to 77,901 valued at $14.61M in 2018Q3. It also upped Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 83,858 shares and now owns 84,129 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 25.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. The insider Sheedy William M. sold $13.88 million. Another trade for 2,252 shares valued at $325,541 was made by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H on Monday, December 3.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $343.54 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 225.11 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 22. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. MULCAHY ANNE M bought 748 shares worth $100,050. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M. $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. $24.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Fasolo Peter. 29,000 shares were sold by Sneed Michael E, worth $3.91 million on Monday, August 27. 8,441 shares were sold by Kapusta Ronald A, worth $1.23 million on Thursday, November 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold Johnson & Johnson shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.