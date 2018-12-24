Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 4.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 6,666 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock rose 13.89%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 170,610 shares with $13.68M value, up from 163,944 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $20.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 4.76 million shares traded or 47.32% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 27.00% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report $2.05 EPS on January, 4.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.50% from last quarter’s $2 EPS. STZ’s profit would be $389.95M giving it 19.78 P/E if the $2.05 EPS is correct. After having $2.87 EPS previously, Constellation Brands, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.82% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 3.16 million shares traded or 43.73% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $68.05 million activity. 4,419 shares were sold by Kane Thomas Michael, worth $989,106 on Friday, October 19. 151,060 shares were sold by SANDS ROBERT, worth $33.79M. 148,773 shares valued at $33.28 million were sold by SANDS RICHARD on Friday, October 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 74 investors sold Constellation Brands, Inc. shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 16,212 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 87,703 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na reported 4,475 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 1.78M shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited stated it has 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 132 were accumulated by Parkside Bankshares & Tru. Wespac Advsr Lc has 0.12% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 17,896 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division has 0.24% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 8,375 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc owns 23,598 shares. Greystone Managed Inc has invested 0.41% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 10,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ionic Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 3,500 shares.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $30.85 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 9.71 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Among 13 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Constellation Brands had 15 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 16. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Negative” on Monday, August 20. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, October 5. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 5 by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 29 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $258 target in Tuesday, July 3 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $250 target in Thursday, September 27 report. On Monday, October 1 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Negative”.

Among 13 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Xilinx had 16 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight”. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of XLNX in report on Tuesday, November 13 to “Positive” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Thursday, October 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $80 target. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 3. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, December 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was reinitiated by William Blair on Friday, October 26 with “Market Perform”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 26 by Bank of America. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, October 1.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. Raje Salil sold $237,615 worth of stock or 3,500 shares. Hagopian Catia had sold 1,000 shares worth $78,010. Shares for $3.38M were sold by Tong Vincent. The insider Flores Lorenzo sold $534,979. Madden William Christopher also sold $287,603 worth of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Friday, July 6. Onder Emre had sold 1,734 shares worth $133,778 on Monday, September 17.