Analysts See $2.20 EPS for KLA-Tencor (KLAC); Diker Management Has Cut Cdk Global (CDK) Position

Diker Management Llc decreased Cdk Global Inc (CDK) stake by 33.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Diker Management Llc sold 21,500 shares as Cdk Global Inc (CDK)’s stock declined 21.37%. The Diker Management Llc holds 42,000 shares with $2.63 million value, down from 63,500 last quarter. Cdk Global Inc now has $5.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 2.87M shares traded or 154.14% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 31.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M

Analysts expect KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report $2.20 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 11.68% from last quarter’s $1.97 EPS. KLAC’s profit would be $336.77 million giving it 9.74 P/E if the $2.20 EPS is correct. After having $2.46 EPS previously, KLA-Tencor Corporation’s analysts see -10.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 4.27M shares traded or 127.90% up from the average. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 11.76% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02

Among 2 analysts covering CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CDK Global had 2 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 1.15% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.87 per share. CDK’s profit will be $113.32 million for 12.95 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Diker Management Llc increased Mindbody Inc stake by 36,400 shares to 192,103 valued at $7.81 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) stake by 10,056 shares and now owns 85,949 shares. Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. KLA-Tencor had 7 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Evercore. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 31. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Tuesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Tuesday, October 30 with “Hold” rating.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.11 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

