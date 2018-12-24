Analysts See $2.64 EPS for Waters (WAT); Natixis Has Raised Moodys (MCO) Holding By $5.94 Million

Natixis increased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 143.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Natixis acquired 35,565 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock declined 17.73%. The Natixis holds 60,267 shares with $10.08 million value, up from 24,702 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $25.40B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $132.58. About 2.32M shares traded or 77.29% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS BRAZIL’S STEEL INDUSTRY IS SET FOR CONTINUED TURNAROUND IN 2018 AMID PICK-UP IN DEMAND, BUT RISING PROTECTIONISM MAY BECOME LARGER CONCERN; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Five Cmbs Classes Of Cggs Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index April 12, 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AUSTRALIA’S FY2019 BUDGET SHOWS GOVERNMENT’S COMMITMENT TO FISCAL CONSOLIDATION; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ratings For Notting Hill Housing Group Under Review For Downgrade On Anticipated Merger With Genesis Housing Association; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 UND/AA1 ENH TO FLUSHING COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, Ml GOULT BONDS; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Corporate Family Rating Of Corpovael (Cadu) For Business Reasons; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Rating On Eur 785.6m Clo Notes Of Epihiro Plc; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Mississippi Power’s Sgl To Sgl-2 From Sgl-4; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Initial Baa2 Rating To Computershare

Analysts expect Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report $2.64 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 5.18% from last quarter’s $2.51 EPS. WAT’s profit would be $199.97 million giving it 16.72 P/E if the $2.64 EPS is correct. After having $1.92 EPS previously, Waters Corporation’s analysts see 37.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.56. About 1.13 million shares traded or 77.95% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has declined 3.53% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April

Among 9 analysts covering Waters (NYSE:WAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Waters had 12 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, July 16 report. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, December 12 report. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was downgraded by Janney Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24. Leerink Swann downgraded Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, October 8 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, November 30.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corp.: Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold Waters Corporation shares while 198 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 67.26 million shares or 4.26% less from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Los Angeles Cap Equity holds 221,934 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 67,905 shares. Smithfield Com owns 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 367 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Cleararc has 1,985 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc has 10,834 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 377,090 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 30,835 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 19,676 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 0.79% or 422,854 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 63,708 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 84,234 shares.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.37 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 252.59 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.24 million activity. On Monday, December 10 the insider Kelly Terrence P sold $4.00M. 3,500 shares valued at $672,000 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, October 31. KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A had sold 8,000 shares worth $1.60M. The insider Rae Elizabeth B sold 4,000 shares worth $762,480. $214,358 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by Harrington Michael C.

Natixis decreased Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck stake by 294,109 shares to 47,695 valued at $857,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) stake by 96,475 shares and now owns 27,226 shares. Agnc Invt Corp was reduced too.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $819,846 activity. Shares for $819,846 were sold by Worrall Blair on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 33 investors sold MCO shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 157.36 million shares or 1.10% less from 159.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capstone Inv Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,143 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa holds 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 1,900 shares. Quantres Asset Limited, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Cornerstone reported 0.18% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Spinnaker invested in 0.02% or 1,400 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.03% or 11,810 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Stifel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 45,981 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 2,710 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lourd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Capital Ca reported 1.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part VIII): Accenture – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Moody’s, Hershey, NovoCure, Mohawk Industries, La-Z-Boy, and Lockheed Martin Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Analytics and Oliver Wyman Announce IFRS 17 Collaboration – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “HLI vs. MCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Analytics Wins at Insurance Asset Management Awards – Business Wire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.