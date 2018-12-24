Anderson Hoagland & Co increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 143.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Anderson Hoagland & Co acquired 13,223 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock declined 35.52%. The Anderson Hoagland & Co holds 22,423 shares with $1.86 million value, up from 9,200 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $34.99B valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 19.31 million shares traded or 86.15% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Conns Inc. (CONN) stake by 3.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 9,170 shares as Conns Inc. (CONN)’s stock declined 35.24%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 269,206 shares with $9.52 million value, down from 278,376 last quarter. Conns Inc. now has $558.73M valuation. The stock decreased 5.68% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 1.10M shares traded or 121.76% up from the average. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 28.76% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Division invested 0.21% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has invested 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset holds 0.05% or 30,427 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP has invested 0.54% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,620 shares in its portfolio. Conning owns 16,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Marsico Capital Ltd Liability holds 3.95% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.72% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mastrapasqua Asset Management has 0.43% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 719,206 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 10,005 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt accumulated 22,532 shares. Allen Inv Ltd Liability holds 37,285 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Frontier Capital Mgmt Co Limited Com has 538,353 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.36 million activity. 19,761 shares were sold by ZACCONI RICCARDO, worth $1.36M on Thursday, August 16.

Among 7 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, December 6 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Monday, October 1. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $86 target in Monday, October 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31. Barclays Capital maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Monday, August 6. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $79 target.

Since July 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $502,615 activity. On Friday, July 13 MARTIN BOB L sold $226,444 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 6,000 shares. Schofman David sold $73,000 worth of stock. Daly Brian bought $96,829 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Thursday, December 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold CONN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.14 million shares or 5.77% more from 19.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 41,115 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Pacific Investment Mgmt Communication invested in 2.36% or 325,010 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 6,233 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested in 500,000 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 7,737 shares. Yorktown & Research Communication Inc has invested 0.24% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). State Street accumulated 646,030 shares. 24,539 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. 9,972 are held by Navellier Assoc. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Company invested 0.05% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 164,807 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 22,500 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 647,341 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 41,152 shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conn’s had 4 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Compass Point. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CONN in report on Tuesday, July 10 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Wednesday, July 11 to “Buy” rating.