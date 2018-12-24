Glenview State Bank Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust sold 1,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.25M, down from 78,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 41.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,411 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20 million, up from 34,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 2.45M shares traded or 118.17% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has declined 4.88% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $2.98M were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spider Euro 50 Index (FEZ) by 15,505 shares to 71,694 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 21,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,873 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp Infrastructure (MLPI).

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $446,092 activity. WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW sold $137,872 worth of stock. CHANDLER – III DAN M. had sold 2,500 shares worth $158,375.