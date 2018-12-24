Apx (APX) fell to $0.911067756 on December 23-24

Apx (APX) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.101371133 or -10.01% trading at $0.911067756. According to Global Cryptocoin Analysts, Apx (APX) eyes $1.0021745316 target on the road to $1.85175123945453. APX last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $1.012438889 and low of $0.911067756 for December 23-24. The open was $1.012438889.

Apx (APX) is down -64.13% in the last 30 days from $2.54 per coin. Its down -84.35% in the last 100 days since when traded at $5.82 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago APX traded at $7.85. APX has 703,179 coins mined giving it $640,644 market cap. Apx maximum coins available are 1.00M. APX uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 20/04/2017.

APX Ventures is a company specializing in cryptocurrencies and digital assets and it will launch a series of products aimed to improve the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. APX tokens will run on a buy-back program which will use funds from the company to buy back and burn tokens.